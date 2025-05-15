The company said that 78 farmers had confirmed their agreement to supply feedstock to the plant.

Limerick County Council has refused to grant planning permission for a new anaerobic digestion (AD) plant near Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

The project was the first of four Irish plants planned by international developer CycleØ, which has committed €100m to their development.

The plant was set to be supplied with slurry and silage from local farms, as well as food production residues, and would produce enough renewable biomethane gas to heat over 3,000 homes for a year in Ireland.

Refusal

The council refused to grant permission on five grounds. The authority believed the plant would materially affect and interfere with the character of the historical landscape of Glenbrook House.

It also raised concerns about potential odours and stated that a natura impact statement was required.

The local authority stated that the applicant did not put forward a proposal to realign the public road, citing traffic concerns, and also listed surface water concerns as reasons for the refusal.

Objections

The project received over 400 submissions from the public and groups, many of which were objections. Letters of support were also received.

In a statement last month, a group representing residents said that while it supports the use of anaerobic digesters as a renewable energy source, its objection lies with the proposed location of the facility.

“Approximately 90 homes lie within a 2km radius of the site and concerns have been raised about the potential environmental impact on a nearby woodland and stream that crosses the area,” the statement read.

Farmers

The company said that 78 farmers had confirmed their agreement to supply feedstock to the plant and receive bio-based fertiliser in return.

It also said the project could deliver between 30 and 45 jobs to the immediate area, including five to eight full-time roles in the biogas facility, 14 jobs in the company’s operational team and 25 positions for local contractors.

