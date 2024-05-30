A large residential dairy farm in Co Limerick has sold at auction for more than €4m, in one of the early notable sales of 2024.

The 190ac holding at Kilcolman, Ardagh, was sold by GVM Auctioneers for €4,150,000. The guide price had been €3m.

Fifteen individuals registered to bid and paid deposits ahead of the auction, which saw the farm offered in four lots plus the entire. The farm sold in lots to four different buyers.

A key selling point of the farm was the modern, efficient dairy yard with everything under one roof. It has a 16-unit herringbone parlour and large, airy cubicle house.

The main dairy building.

Slatted unit.

In addition, the two-storey farmhouse - dating from the 1870s - is spacious at c3,000 sq ft in area and is in very good condition.

“Farmers from all over the country travelled to view this farm ahead of its auction,” auctioneer Tom Crosse of GVM said.

The lots sold as follows:

Lot 1 was c97ac with the house and yard. It sold for €2,825,000. It was bought in trust, but the buyer is believed to be a business person with farming interests.

Lot 2 was c27.5ac, without buildings. It made €500,000 or €18,181/ac. The buyer was a local farmer.

Lot 3 was c52.5ac which included c5ac of forestry. It sold for €600,000 under the hammer or €11,428/ac. The buyer was a business person with farming interests.

Lot 4 was c12ac close to the village of Kilcolman. It sold under the hammer for €225,000 or €18,750/ac. Again, the buyer was a business person with farming interests.