Co Limerick farmer Ted Hunt has received the Plunkett Award for his lifelong contribution to the Irish co-operative movement and Golden Vale Marts.

The farmer from Athea was recognised by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) at a special ceremony in Dublin.

Hunt was first elected to the committee of Golden Vale Marts Co-operative Society in 1974. He was group chair from 1989 to 1992 and 1996 to 1999.

Through this role, he was nominated to the ICOS marts committee from 1990 to 2001, going on to become national chair. He was subsequently elected to the board of ICOS.

Contribution to agriculture

ICOS president Edward Carr said Hunt’s contribution to the co-operative sector has significantly improved agriculture, as well as his local community, region and country.

“Hunt stands as a pivotal and influential figure within Golden Vale Marts, epitomising the finest qualities of personal commitment to co-operative principles - striving for better farming, better business and better living for everyone through joint endeavours.

“His life and professional journey have been marked by the development of exceptional farm management skills and knowledge, coupled with personal drive and creativity, which he has effectively utilised for the advancement of Golden Vale Marts and its members over the decades,” said Carr.

Life

Born in 1935, Hunt followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps into the Athea Co-op Creamery Committee in 1972.

Athea Co-op Creamery, along with nine Kerry creameries, joined together to form a federation of co-ops which was the forerunner to Kerry Co-op Creameries.

Hunt was subsequently elected to the first board of Kerry Co-op Creameries in 1974.

In 1958, along with others, he set up a branch of Macra, progressing from there to join the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), where he went on to become vice-chair of the Limerick executive.

He was present in the mid-1960s at the National Stadium in Dublin as one of the original shareholders for the establishment of the FBD Insurance company.

In 1964, he organised 36 of his neighbours to form one of the first group water schemes in Ireland, which he ran for 20 years before it was taken over by Limerick County Council.