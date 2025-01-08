Garda John Clifford delivering a medical prescription to Mr Favier near Murroe in Co Limerick. / an Garda Síochána via Facebook

Two members of an Garda Síochána in Co Limerick have come to the aid of a couple who were stuck at their house in heavy snow.

As challenging weather conditions have left many remote people in tough situations, it has also become a time where the kindness of people has shone through.

Garda John Clifford, based in Murroe, heard locally on Wednesday that Mr and Mrs Favier living up in the Reenavanna Hills needed to get their prescription but after the snow had set in, the road was impassable by car.

Clifford got in contact with colleague Garda Mike Fitzgerald, a former county hurler for Limerick who is based at Doon Garda station, to use his tractor.

After collecting the medication from a pharmacy in Doon, Fitzgerald, who was actually off duty that day, and Clifford drove up the hills to the Favier house.

Once the delivery was made, the Mr Favier and Clifford then connected over their mutual homeland of Kerry.