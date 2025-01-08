Patrick Slattery said it was the weight of the snow that caused the incident.

A haybarn in Co Limerick has collapsed under the weight of snow on its roof.

The incident happened on Patrick Slattery’s farm in Ballinvreena, which he has rented out to a farmer with cattle which weren’t injured.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Slattery said it was the weight of the snow that caused the incident.

“It was the two barns beside each other; the snow was coming from the southeast and it blew into the hollow between the two roofs. That’s what caused it really. [The haybarn] was built by a company back in 1979 and it was built properly. It was put beside a shed that was built in 1904 and the one from 1904 stayed standing.”

Heavy snowfall

The shed was built with a sloped roof, covered with galvanised sheets that were held up using wooden trusses and steel pillars. The cattle that were housed in that shed have since been moved to a neighbouring farm.

“It pulled one of the 8x4 H irons (steel beam) and bent it a bit,” added Slattery. “The shed was in perfect condition. If we examined it: the timbers were all perfect, they cracked clean.”