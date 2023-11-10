This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to beef editor Adam Woods about the suckler index scheme, to sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty on scheme payments and updates and to dairy editor Aidan Brennan on preparations for Dairy Day.
Adam Woods also talks to John O’Loughlin on soil issues at this time of year.
