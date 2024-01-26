This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods about understanding the beef price leagues published exclusively in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.
He also speaks to Darren Carty on the key messages from the Teagasc sheep conferences and Aidan Brennan on the latest in the VAT debacle.
