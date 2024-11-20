Listen as the Irish Farmers Journal team hones in on the farming topics that are likely to become more important as polling day approaches.
Farm retirement schemes, the nitrates derogation, scheme complexity and the future of the suckler herd are all discussed as we tease out the pledges and promises made by politicians of all hues.
