Tune into this special Irish Farmers Journal podcast, where the team discusses Ursula von der Leyen's announcement of a Mercosur trade deal which will see 99,000t of South American beef allowed into Europe at a lower tariff rate.

Pat O'Toole, Phelim O'Neill, Declan O'Brien and Caitríona Morrissey debate whether Ireland has enough allies to prevent the deal going ahead, while Adam Woods reports from Brussels where the Irish Farmers' Association joined other European farm organisations to protest against the deal.

We hear from Irish MEP Ciarán Mullooly on why Mercosur must be stopped and from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon on their views on the deal.

Domestic politics features too, with a discussion on who will form the next government and what the issues at play are.