Adam Woods talks to Seamus O'Rourke about his life and his new upcoming book, Leaning on Gates. \ Philip Doyle

Leaning on Gates is the latest book by Leitrim author Seamus O'Rourke.

His first memoir Standing in Gaps took a look back across Seamus’s childhood and growing up in the south Leitrim countryside. His latest book kicks on to life between the ages of 18 and 25.

Seamus isn’t a farmer by his own admission, but he was big and strong, so he was called in at any opportunity on the home farm for any physical work - something deep down I think he enjoyed.

His book has a laugh-out-loud moment every time you turn the page. It takes a comical look at the simple things in life and that’s why I think everyone can relate so well to his musings.

He goes into a lot of detail on growing up in a farming household, where football and drinking porter filled much of his time in his early 20s.

A move to America at that age was documented as only Seamus can, but his longing for Leitrim took over and he arrived back to Druminchingore.

Fungus and sweat

A stint on the North Circular Road in Dublin is also documented, including sleeping on the floor of a bedsit along with a dozen other young lads from Leitrim. Socks, funny smells, fungus and sweat all form part of his time in the big city.

Leaning on Gates is the perfect follow-on from Seamus’s first book, reflecting on simple things in life and the influences forged upon him to make him what he is today.

The book has a serious side as well, as Seamus reflects on his relationship with his father over his formative years.

The relationship is one that many fathers and sons, particularly in rural Ireland, will identify with. The awkwardness, differing opinions and thick wit all playing a role in the O'Rourke household.

In his conversation with me at this year’s Ploughing, he chats about the book, growing up in Leitrim and who and what got him involved in theatre.

Listen here: