The live animal crib at the Mansion House is now open or Christmas.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cllr Donna Cooney and Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman officially opened the crib in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The crib was blessed by Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin Most Rev Paul Dempsey and Rev Paul Arbuthnot, St Ann’s Church, Dawson Street.

The crib will be open to the public from Wednesday 11 December until Monday 23 December from 11am to 4pm daily and Christmas Eve from 11am to 1pm.

Cllr Cooney said: “Christmas in town is always magic and the Mansion House is looking very festive. The Mansion House should always be welcoming to the people of Dublin and we want to make sure that’s especially so at Christmas. Children and grown-ups of all ages are welcome to drop by and share some festive joy.”

The ‘Little Angels’ from St Josephs Nursery, Morning Star Road, Dublin 8, and the Lucan Gospel Choir performed on the steps of the Mansion House.

'Special occasion'

IFA president Francie Gorman said: “This is my first year opening the live animal crib and I’m delighted to be here.

"It’s a special occasion to mark what is an enduring partnership between the Lord Mayor’s office, Dublin City Council and the IFA.

"It’s a reminder of the work that farm families carry out every day of the year and I hope visitors to Dublin city centre take the time to drop in between now and Christmas Eve.”

Third class from Belclare National School, Tuam, Co Galway, attended on Wednesday as the winners of the Agri Aware competition run in conjunction with the live animal crib.

Their winning entry was a poem based on the theme 'Farmers’ Festive Gift'.