The livestock carrier Sarah M moored in the mouth of Waterford Estuary between Dunmore East and Hook Lighthouse. \ Donal O' Leary

A livestock boat which was due to arrive in Ireland on 30 April to collect cattle for export has been barred from entering Irish waters due to EU sanctions against Russia.

The Department of Transport has prohibited entry of the Sarah M into Greenore port in Co Louth because it has been certified by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS). Until it can be confirmed that the RMRS is no longer the boat’s classification society, the Department said the vessel will not be permitted to enter the port.

Since its entry point refusal, the vessel proceeded away from Ireland in a southerly direction towards the Bay of Biscay, the Department added.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that dealers who have bought a significant number of weanlings are waiting for them to be offloaded.