Teagasc is hosting a webinar on the new land-based apprenticeships tomorrow, Wednesday, 20 March at 11am.
The webinar will provide an opportunity to gain valuable insights into the opportunities awaiting potential apprentices in agriculture and horticulture.
With enrolment of apprenticeships open for the next academic year, the head of education in Teagasc, Dr Anne Marie Butler, said “this webinar will showcase the opportunities available around the newly launched apprenticeships.”
Teagasc currently offers four two-year apprenticeships which are outlined below:Horticulturist apprenticeshipHigher certificate in horticultureSportsturf management apprenticeshipHigher certificate in sportsturf management Farm technician apprenticeshipHigher certificate in technical farm operationsFarm manager apprenticeshipBachelor of science in professional sustainable farm management.
Current apprentices and their employers will share their personal journeys and learning experiences on the webinar. Attendees will also hear about the benefits of pursuing an apprenticeship with Teagasc and the potential career options afterwards.
This event is suitable for students, employers and guardians, who are considering a career in agriculture, horticulture and wider agriculture industry.
To register click here.
