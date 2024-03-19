Teagasc is encouraging all second level students with an interest in agriculture or horticulture to attend their land-based apprenticeships webinar tomorrow, Wednesday 20 March.

Teagasc is hosting a webinar on the new land-based apprenticeships tomorrow, Wednesday, 20 March at 11am.

The webinar will provide an opportunity to gain valuable insights into the opportunities awaiting potential apprentices in agriculture and horticulture.

With enrolment of apprenticeships open for the next academic year, the head of education in Teagasc, Dr Anne Marie Butler, said “this webinar will showcase the opportunities available around the newly launched apprenticeships.”

Teagasc currently offers four two-year apprenticeships which are outlined below:

Horticulturist apprenticeship

Higher certificate in horticulture

Sportsturf management apprenticeship

Higher certificate in sportsturf management

Farm technician apprenticeship

Higher certificate in technical farm operations

Farm manager apprenticeship

Bachelor of science in professional sustainable farm management.

Current apprentices and their employers will share their personal journeys and learning experiences on the webinar. Attendees will also hear about the benefits of pursuing an apprenticeship with Teagasc and the potential career options afterwards.

This event is suitable for students, employers and guardians, who are considering a career in agriculture, horticulture and wider agriculture industry.

To register click here.