Minister Malcolm Noonan allocated the funding under the expanded Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme 2024. / Valerie O'Sullivan

A total of €458,000 in funding has been allocated to 36 local community groups and organisations for projects under the expanded Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme 2024.

Speaking following the announcement, Minister of State for nature Malcolm Noonan said the scheme is a collaborative one, which draws on the local community’s deep connection with our natural heritage.

"Through empowering local communities, we can safeguard our precious ecosystems, enhance biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come," he said.

Community

Led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the scheme supports local initiatives for the conservation and revitalisation of Natura 2000 special areas of conservation (SAC) and special protection areas (SPA) and all peatland areas and promotes public engagement with and awareness of our natural heritage and environment.

The scheme is aimed at community-led projects and volunteer groups, which play a vital role in helping to promote and implement conservation and restoration in Ireland.

Projects approved this year support the following activities:

The development and maintenance of amenities.

Conducting surveys to inform management plans for Natura 2000 and peatland sites.

Public outreach, such as the production of information booklets, brochures and training manuals, awareness and education events, education programmes and hosting of seminars with expert speakers.

Invasive species training and management.

Projects

Funds will support pioneering, innovative projects for nature, including winterage events in Galway, restoring sand dunes in Waterford and a nationwide bog academy.

Projects will support restoration activities in 16 counties, along with two nationwide projects. Restoration is to focus on protected habitats and species, along with peatlands.

The 16 counties across Ireland include Galway, Donegal, Westmeath, Offaly, Limerick, Kerry, Cavan, Tipperary, Clare, Roscommon, Louth, Monaghan, Laois, Cork and Wicklow.