Some meat plants are currently inspected by the Local Authority Veterinary Service.

Any food safety controls currently carried out by the Local Authority Veterinary Service at processing plants are to be taken over by the Department of Agriculture.

An agreement was signed off on by Cabinet on Wednesday which will allow the transfer of food safety checks to the Department to take place.

The agreement will see food safety checks currently under the remit of local authorities completed by the Department, with Government expecting that the control of all plants will be transferred by the end of this year.

Controls are to be transferred on a phased basis, as will the move of funding and associated staff resources.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated after the Cabinet meeting that “food safety controls are a key element in ensuring safety and quality in our food chain.”

“Moving to a single food safety veterinary control system for food inspections in Ireland will bring synergies, and help optimise how we utilise our resources in this area.”

There is to be an implementation team established to engage with the stakeholders involved to ensure that checks are carried out during the transfer process and standards are upheld.

This process will include engaging with staff currently providing the service and the Forsa trade union which represents them.

The Department said that the move will leave it in a position better able to serve the “agri-food sector, consumers and broader interests across Ireland” by optimising the use of resources deployed to food safety and veterinary controls.