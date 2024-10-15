Met Éireann said the weather does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

Met Éireann has announced that three counties in the southeast of Leinster will be under a yellow weather warning.

The rain warning will begin at 6pm on Tuesday 15 October and run until midnight that day.

The low-level warning will be in affect for Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow.

Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms can be expected, according to the national forecaster, with possible impacts such as localised flooding, travel disruptions and hazardous travelling conditions.

Issued: 15:20 Tuesday pic.twitter.com/ADRzKh5GDj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2024

Up to 30mm of rainfall is expected in the three counties for the duration of the warning.

Met Éireann said the weather does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

The national forecaster’s advise is to “be aware about meteorological conditions and check if you are exposed to danger by nature of your activity or your specific location. Do not take any avoidable risks.”