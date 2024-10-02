Opponents of data centres ‘not in the real world’, says Enterprise Minister.

The above is a headline from the Irish Times, quoting Minister for Enterprise deputy Burke. The full quote was: “Anyone that thinks that Ireland can close down the country to data centres and not have significant repercussions is not in the real world, essentially.”

Much has been written on data centres in this publication and in others, they are a necessity if we are to continue working online, sending emails, etc.

However, they do not have to be a necessity in this jurisdiction. Data can be stored in any location, it is not an essential that it needs to be stored in this State, it is not a prerequisite for foreign direct investment that data centres are located in a certain area.

So why am I taking time to comment on the utterances of a minister?

Data centres account for 21% of all electricity consumption in the State, in 2023 49% of Irish electricity was produced by natural gas, 37% by wind and 4.3% by coal.

Without the need to supply the data centres, it is arguable that perhaps the need to import as much gas and coal as we do to produce electricity would not be present. It appears that some sectors are making significant changes to how they operate in order to reduce emissions, while others can expand at will.

What this really comes down to is that it appears that we are favouring style over substance, data centres are nice and clean (unless you are burning coal to power same), they are high tech and give the appearance of a technologically advanced State.

Whereas producing dairy and meat is a throwback to the past, it is what we have been doing for centuries.

Farming produces a physical product that sustains life, farming produces a product that in the event of a new COVID-type virus or another invasion like we saw two years ago in Ukraine, we can keep going.

Farming allows people, our members, to have a choice as to where to live and how to work. We have an environmental advantage in the production of high-quality food. It is unfortunate that more do not see this, we have some hotel groups, for example the FBD group, that where possible will only serve Irish food, we could all learn from this.

It is not a binary choice between farming and data centres, there is room for both, however priority must go to what we are best at, what we have an advantage in producing.

We must give the next generation the choice of where they live and work and how they make their living, for that we need generational renewal in farming. We need action, tangible action that will generate results.

The only action that we are seeing at the moment is in relation to data centres, we have 82 operational data centres in Ireland, approximately 14 under construction, with planning approved for an additional 40 and a decision being awaited on a remaining 12.

With the completion of the 14 under construction and the 40 with planning permission, we will see an increase in data centres of a magnitude of 54, or perhaps better expressed as 66%.

Living in the real world, I have to ask, where will the energy for these data centres come from? Who will offset the emissions required to produce this energy?

We have 1,800 direct jobs in data centres in Ireland as opposed to 167,500 in agriculture, so where is the Government’s priority?