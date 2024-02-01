Each county is to hold a tractor run or flyover gathering as part of the IFA's protest. \ Patrick Browne

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) announced on Wednesday it would mount a nationwide protest on Thursday evening 1 February in solidarity with their EU counterparts.

Each county is to hold a tractor run or flyover gathering.

IFA president Francie Gorman is expected to attend the tractor protest in Portlaoise.

Here are the details of all of the protests planned around the country.

Cavan

Cavan IFA will meet at the calf collection yard on the Cavan bypass from 7pm.

Clare

Clare IFA chair Tom Lane said their protest in solidarity with European farmers will have three meeting points: Setright’s Pub on the M18, followed by Dromolond (old road) and Duggan’s Pub off junction 13. The protest will start at 4pm and run until 6pm.

Cork central

Cork central IFA is meeting at four locations at 8pm: Carrigtwohill, Blarney, Ballincollig and Liberty Hill, before driving through Cork city.

Cork north

North Cork IFA will gather at the M8 in Mitchelstown on the junction 13 flyover at 7.30pm.

West Cork

West Cork IFA will meet at the Showgrounds in Clonakilty at 8pm.

Donegal

Donegal IFA chair Joe Sweeney said farmers are meeting at 7pm at the end of the dual carriageway at the Manor roundabout, before heading into Letterkenny. Sweeney said they are anticipating a big crowd, with contractors, machinery garages and Macra members set to join them.

North Dublin IFA will meet at David Rodgers Farm at 6pm and travel through Swords, Balbriggan, Skerries, Rush and Lusk.

South Dublin IFA will assemble at Kiltiernan National School at 6.30pm before heading to the flyovers.

Galway

Galway IFA will hold a tractor protest around Galway city. The tractorcade will assemble at Grealish's at Carnmore Cross at 6pm before moving into Galway via Lough Atalia. Farmers will drive around Eyre Square and will be keeping disruption to a minimum.

Kildare

Kildare IFA said farmers will cover every flyover from Kilcullen to Castledermot on the N9 from 7pm to 8.30pm. They will then meet at Exit 3 on the N9, leaving at 8.30pm to drive through the town of Athy. There will also be tractors on flyovers on the M7 and M4.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny IFA will meet at the following junctions on the M8 and M9 at 6.45pm: Johnstown junction (M8), Paulstown (M9), Mullinavat (M9) and Danesfort (M9).

Laois

Laois IFA will meet with tractors at 7.30pm on three flyovers: Timahoe Road, Abbeyleix Road and the flyover going to the rugby club. Beacons and lights will be on. Tractors will then meet on the Abbeyleix Road and drive into Portlaoise via Government buildings and back to the Abbeyleix Road.

Leitrim

Leitrim IFA will meet farmers at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 7pm.

Limerick

Limerick IFA chair Seán Lavery said farmers will assemble off the M21/N21 at Attyflinn Gate outside Patrickswell. The nearest Eircode is V94 P9RF. They will gather from 7.30pm for departure at 8pm. The tractorcade will proceed on to the N21 in the direction of Adare, driving into the centre of Adare to the roundabout beside AIB and returning in the Limerick direction. It is asked that tractors attend with no implements, that participants wear a high-vis jacket and that there are no pedestrians.

Louth

Louth IFA chair John Carroll said farmers in the county will gather in Killineer from 4.30pm this afternoon and protest on two bridges over the M1 for around two hours.

Mayo

McHale Park in Castlebar is the meeting point for Mayo IFA at 7pm.

Meath

Meath IFA chair Dermot Ward said farmers will meet at Athboy Retail Park behind the Applegreen on Athboy Road at 7pm. They plan to leave at 7.30pm and disperse at 8.30pm. Ward said all farmers, farm organisations, producer organisations and anyone involved in agriculture is invited to join.

Monaghan

Monaghan IFA said farmers will gather on the bypass near Combilift roundabout outside Monaghan town at 5pm.

Offaly

Offaly IFA will gather at Tullamore Mart at 6.30pm and drive through Tullamore to the Charleville roundabout.

Roscommon

Roscommon IFA will gather at the mart in Roscommon town at 7.30pm.

Sligo

Chair of Sligo IFA Michael O'Dowd said farmers in the south of the county will be meeting at Hot Rods at the roundabout at Collooney from 7.45pm. They will assemble there before driving to Sligo town and meeting up with north Sligo IFA around Atlantic Technological University.

Tipperary north

North Tipperary IFA is meeting at junction 24 (Nenagh exit) off the N7 at 7.30pm, with wheels rolling at 8pm. They plan to travel to Moneygall on the motorway. Alternatively, they will go through the town of Nenagh.

Tipperary south

South Tipperary IFA is meeting at Cahir Mart at 7.30pm, driving through the town square, up the old road (not the motorway) to Cashel. They will gather/drive around the Rock of Cashel.

Waterford

Waterford IFA will meet farmers at Fraher Field in Dungarvan at 8pm.

Westmeath IFA

Westmeath IFA is meeting at Mullingar Equestrian Centre at 5pm. They will be on the road for 5.45pm, heading through the town of Mullingar.

Wexford

Wexford IFA members have been instructed to go to one of the following flyovers at 7pm until about 8.30pm: Rathnasteck flyover N11; Lacken Hill N30 New Ross bypass; R744 flyover; Junction 25 (M11); L1023 Carrigeen flyover the Harrow; Junction 24 (M11); Junction 23 (M11); Junction 22 (M11).

Wicklow

Wicklow IFA will gather at the Dog Track, Arklow, at 6.15pm before driving up through town to finish at north exit.

