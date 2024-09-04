Seán O'Sullivan will continue in his role pending the appointment of a new CEO, with the recruitment process set to begin immediately.

Seán O’Sullivan has announced that he will retire from his position with Cork Marts in early 2025.

The CEO informed the board of his intention to step down at their meeting on Wednesday 4 September.

O’Sullivan, who turns 62 in December, has worked at Cork Marts for over 30 years and said he is proud of what they have accomplished together.

Transformative growth

“Working together, we have achieved transformative growth and strengthened the society’s position as Ireland’s largest livestock auctioneers,” he said. O’Sullivan first joined the mart in 1995 as financial controller and was appointed as the company’s CEO after less than 18 months.

He will continue in his role pending the appointment of a new CEO, with the recruitment process set to begin immediately.

Lyle Buttimer, Cork Marts chair, said the company is in a “very strong position after years of commitment and investment from various boards under the advice of our CEO.”