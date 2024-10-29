Pictured at the awards ceremony on Sunday were FBD Chairman Liam Herlihy, Simon Coveney TD, Breeda Horgan, IFA north Cork chair Pat O’Keeffe, IFA President Francie Gorman, chair of the Paddy Fitzgerald Trust Martin Stapleton and FBD Trust chairman Michael Berkery.

Long-standing north Cork IFA member Breeda Horgan was crowned the overall winner of the association’s Paddy Fitzgerald Awards for 2024.

Horgan joined Macra na Feirme in 1964 and has been active in the IFA since the mid-1970s, with a strong track record in the association’s farm family committee.

The awards ceremony on Sunday recognised Horgan’s efforts on the committee during the 1980s credit crisis, which saw farmers under pressure from financial institutions amid rapidly rising interest rates.

Horgan worked to assist farm families with the financial burdens they shouldered at the time up to fighting farm evictions.

IFA president Francie Gorman commented that the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards recognise the ’spirit of volunteerism' and dedication of those who work to improve their communities.

“The cornerstone of IFA’s work is the willingness of farmers to give their time in representing their fellow farmers,” Gorman said.

“The Awards showcase the phenomenal work that the same people do in their own communities.”

Community spirit

Chair of the FBD Trust Michael Berkery stated that he hopes the awards continue to keep the memory of Paddy Fitzgerald’s work alive into the future.

“In FBD, we appreciate the value of community spirit and the important role played by volunteers up and down the country,” Berkery said.

“Paddy Fitzgerald was a shining example of this through his work with Macra in Co Limerick, in the NFA and Cork Marts IMP.”

“Every rural community can point to achievements that would not be possible without people stepping up to make it a better place,” added Martin Stapleton, chair of the award trustees.

“The Paddy Fitzgerald Awards celebrate those who can say they left their mark.”

The Cork woman beat competition from eight other nominees put forward by IFA county executives in Munster.

These eight nominees were:

Clare – Andrew Dundas

Cork central – Mary Bugler

Cork north – Breeda Horgan

Cork west – John Joe Kelleher

Kerry – John Stack

Limerick – Morgan Murphy

Tipperary north – Pat Hogan

Tipperary south – Matt Quinlan

Waterford – Harry Grey