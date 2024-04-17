Flooded farmland, houses and sheds as a result of the flooding around the turlough Lough Funshinagh near Rahara, Co Roscommon.

The torrential rainfall over the last number of months has increased the size of Lough Funshinagh, the turlough in south Roscommon.

A number of homes around the turlough have been evacuated in recent days and hundreds of acres of farmland are under water.

“This has been the worst year in living memory of the flooding of the lough, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life here,” said Eamon Ward, who farms in Kilderney, Curraghboy.

“It’s gone beyond a joke I don’t know why the Government are sitting on their hands.

“There’s a lot of my land covered in water, I’ve two sheds covered, a cattle pen, a crush and most of my yard [are] all under water.

“I have my herd test in two weeks’ time, I’ve told my vet and the Department [of Agriculture]. They are expecting the water to go down; but I can’t see this happening. The test will have to be diverted for a few months.”

Ward said that he didn’t sell any cattle yet but he has had to let all of his cows out.

“It’s a struggle to try manage them as they are cutting up ground.

“I won’t be able to close ground for silage, I could have to sell all my sucklers as I can’t keep them over the winters. It’s very depressing and annoying, even trying to get to town I’ve to take long detours.”

Maria Martin Carney farms in Gortfree, Curraghboy, and said that nothing compares to the devastation this year.

“There was extensive floods in 2020, but nothing compares to the devastation caused by the deluge of 2024.

“Water has reached areas it never reached before. My father Barry farms in Gortfree, on the south side of lake. The water is just two metres from his dwelling house door.

I won’t be able to close ground for silage, I could have to sell all my sucklers

“The farm yard and all the sheds are deep in water. Dad is 91 and has made the decision to sell his complete flock of pregnant ewes because all land around the sheds and up to 30ac is flooded.

“The situation is dire, our lives and livelihoods are at urgent risk.

“The closing of a number of local roads is like life is being squeezed out of the community. We had a positive meeting from Minister of the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kieran O’Donnell and we desperately need and await his remediation plan.”

Brian Fallon has had to move out of his house in Carrick, Currgahboy, due to the floodwaters.

“Our farm is nearly the worst in the Currgahboy area, the water came in 2016 but we are looking at a lot worse [of a situation] now.

“It’s very sad and not easy, we have had to move out of our house as the roadway has covered over, we can’t get in or out.

Struggle

“There’s at least 25ha of grassland and another 8ha of forestry gone. The sheep and cattle are all up on the hills. My sheds should be just high enough; I can’t imagine the water will go in there but I never thought it would come as high on the driveway now either.

“I have a few bales of silage left to feed out, but neighbours of mine have all their silage fields under water so that will be a struggle this summer. We live in hope that it stops rising.”

Bernadette and Fionnuala Mee, in Lysflynn, have said that a huge investment will be required on land once the water recedes.

“All of our land runs along beside the lough, our only access now is a pass through the fields. This is the worst year of the flooding by far, there is easily more than 12ha of grassland lost to the lough now. The level of the lough needs to be reduced.

Tight on silage

“It’s not into the shed yet but it will certainly come in next year if nothing is done. All the land is so wet, it will only be fit to grow rushes. It’s a struggle to get the sheep to graze some of the fields and we are tight on silage for them now.

“We cut back on the sheep numbers previously and hopefully we can stay at that, but we may only be able to keep cattle for the summer months if this continues. The hedges and walls are destroyed around the lough and it will take a huge investment to fix it all up if and when the water recedes.”