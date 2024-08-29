The ‘tractorcade’ will take place at 9am from Kickham Street in Cooley. / Philip Doyle

A tractor protest is taking place in Louth on Friday 30 August over a proposed 15km greenway on the Cooley Peninsula.

A convoy of tractors, cars and lorries will drive to Dundalk to make submissions to Louth County Council against the proposed greenway, with the deadline for suggestions being extended until 6 September.

It is understood that over 1,000 submissions have been gathered against the proposal.

“A long time ago, the brown bull of Cooley was stolen. We were going to give the bull back, but then they came and took the bull anyway, a row ensued and we got the bull back. We will definitely not be rail-roaded into this," local farmer taking part in the protest Matthew McGreehan has said.

Louth County Council, with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, has developed the plans for a 15km route between Dundalk to Carlingford, which includes local roadways and farmland.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, McGreehan said he is concerned that the planning authority could resort to using compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) to get the project done.

“Sometimes CPOs have to be used for essential circumstances, but a greenway is absolutely not essential.

“What they’re telling us is [that] if we don’t agree, they’ll use a whip and that whip is a CPO. And that is a red rag to a bull for us,” he said.

He added that the project is unnecessary due to the number of greenways and walkways in Louth already.

“It’s definitely not needed or wanted from Dundalk to Carlingford, there’s no route there.

“There’s lots of walks and quiet roads in along the shore where people can stop and get air into their lungs, but this is a step too far,” McGreehan added.

Cooley farmers are protesting against the development of a greenway, saying it will devastate their land.

Security concerns

Local farmers and homeowners have raised concerns about the possible breaches to privacy or security that a local greenway might bring.

McGreehan said that complacent dog owners could be a major risk for his sheep farm.

“I know, in reality, there’s people walking past my field with their dogs and won’t give two hoots if the dog gets into my field. It’s not on.”

