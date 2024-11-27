Origin Green director of sustainability and quality assurance Deirdre Ryan with M&S trading director for Ireland and Northern Ireland Laura Harper.

M&S Ireland has been granted Origin Green certification in a move the retail chain said recognises its “dedication to sustainable practices across its Irish supply chain”.

The chain committed to a five-year sustainability plan as part of the application process to the Bord Bia-administered standard.

This plan is aligned with the retailer’s global commitment to make the business net zero by 2040, including working with suppliers to cut its carbon emissions, reducing waste and promoting ethical sourcing, M&S said.

Country director of M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland Eddie Murphy stated that the retailer will work with Bord Bia and Irish suppliers to “drive our sustainability commitments forward”.

“We are thrilled to receive Origin Green certification. This achievement demonstrates one of many initiatives we are undertaking to do our part in helping Ireland meet its net zero targets.

Local suppliers

“By collaborating with local suppliers like Killowen, Monaghan Mushrooms, Dairy Concepts, Milish Bakery and Lir, we are not only offering our customers delicious Irish products but also supporting our communities,” Murphy said.

Bord Bia’s Origin Green director of sustainability and quality assurance Deirdre Ryan said: “Since its inception over a decade ago, Origin Green has supported businesses and retailers in the food and drink industry to develop, implement and measure sustainability performance.”