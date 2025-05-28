Connor Gannon of Gannon Agri With tractors and large machinery moving on public roads, the Minister reminded farmers and contractors to ensure that all precautions are in place to prevent the risk of an incident. \ Philip Doyle

Minister Michael Healy-Rae has urged machinery operators driving on public roads to be “conscious of other road users” during this busy period in Irish farming.

This coincides with the June bank holiday weekend with many children and families beginning their holidays and heading to the countryside.

Health and Safety Authority (HSA) data showed that in the ten-year period from 2015 to 2024, farm vehicles and machinery, livestock and falls from height accounted for 80% of farm fatalities.

The Minister of State with special responsibility for farm safety said that the weeks ahead will be a busy time on farms up and down the country.

“Children are beginning their holidays and many of us will be out and about enjoying the countryside. It is important that we are safety conscious over the summer,” he said.

“Machinery operators driving on public roads need to be conscious of other road users as many may not be aware of the risks posed by farm machinery, particularly on narrow, winding roads.”

Farm accidents

With tractors and large machinery moving on public roads, the Minister reminded farmers and contractors to ensure that all precautions are in place to prevent the risk of an incident.

This year to date, farming accounts for five of the eleven or 45% of confirmed workplace fatalities.

In addition, according to the most recent Teagasc National Farm Survey data on farm incidents, there are approximately 4,500 non-fatal incidents on Irish farms every year, some of which result in life-changing injuries.

Healy-Rae stressed the importance of contractors and farmers ensuring that measures are in place to address all safety hazards before the work begins.

“The Irish countryside is a wonderful amenity which we should all take advantage of, and I am calling on all road users to be patient and to be aware of farming activities at this time of year.”

Healy-Rae also highlighted the risks posed by livestock and advised that fields with livestock should be avoided and dogs should always be kept on a lead to avoid disturbing livestock or wildlife. \ Philip Doyle

Advice

Farmers should check that there are good lines of sight when accessing public roads from yards and fields.

Warning signs and cones should be used to alert road users of machinery movements. Any debris or soil brought onto a public road by machinery should be removed without delay.

Healy-Rae also highlighted the risks posed by livestock and advised that fields with livestock should be avoided and dogs should always be kept on a lead to avoid disturbing livestock or wildlife.

“By working together to keep everyone safe, our memories of summer can be ones we will look back on fondly,” he added.

