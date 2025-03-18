The study’s findings underscore the significant benefits producer organisations can offer to organic farmers by improved market access, Teagasc's Frank O'Mara said. \ Donal O'Leary

The potential for machinery and labour-sharing producer organisations (POs) for the tillage and horticulture sectors should be examined, a new study from Teagasc has found.

The Feasibility Study on Producer Organisations (POs) in the Irish Organic Sector made a number of recommendations for POs to operate in Ireland.

“Machinery and labour sharing came up several times during stakeholder engagement as an opportunity for organic POs, particularly in the horticulture and tillage sectors,” the report said.

“For small-scale producers, purchasing specialised machinery outright is financially prohibitive.

“However, through a PO, farmers could share access, reducing individual costs while ensuring access to the tools they need at critical times during the growing season.

“For organic POs, coordinated machinery sharing would not only reduce costs but also help improve the overall efficiency of the organic farming process. The logistics of sharing machinery — ensuring it is available when needed and properly maintained — would need to be managed centrally by the PO, ensuring smooth operations,” the report said.

It also found that consideration should be given to the formation of a specialised organic hill lamb PO to address challenges in that sector.

Opportunities for joint processing facilities should be explored, particularly in the fruit and vegetable and tillage sectors, to add value to organic products and shared purchasing initiatives for organic inputs to reduce costs and support local organic production should also be examined, it found.

It also said that the Department of Agriculture should provide guidelines for POs specific to the tillage sector, similar to what it already provide for dairy and beef sectors, and that regulatory blockers that disproportionately affect organic POs such as minimum requirements on member numbers or turnover should be removed.

Insights

Launching the report, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said the report was funded under the call for promotion and development of the organic sector.

“This report will be available on the Teagasc website and offers insights into the positive opportunities within the supply chain for development of the organic sector and presents a unique opportunity for our family farms,” Mr Heydon said.

“Of course, there are also barriers that we have to deal with, and I would encourage stakeholders to apply for funding calls by government and agencies to support change and development in this area. I will be watching with interest the development of the new biodistrict being established in the midwest which was funded under my Department’s short supply chain call last autumn and can act as a template for others to follow,” he said.

POs can become a cornerstone of a thriving Irish organic sector, contributing to the country’s agricultural sustainability, allowing us to achieve our environmental targets and economic success, the Department added.

“The study’s findings underscore the significant benefits producer organisations can offer to organic farmers by improved market access,” Professor Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, said.

“Producer organisations can facilitate collective marketing efforts, enabling producers reach a larger market and negotiate better terms by uniting producers and strengthening bargaining power, leading to fairer pricing structures. Collaborative efforts will also assist in reducing costs and promoting sustainable practices.”