Macra has called for the introduction of a farm succession scheme consisting of supports for the existing farmer and young farmer as part of the public consultation launched by the Commission on Generational Renewal.

A minimum rise of 4% in the national exchequer’s contribution to Irish CAP schemes and a higher three-year €20,000 threshold for Young Farmer Stock Relief have also been sought by the young farmers’ group.

The qualification cut-off age for both Young Farmer Stock Relief and Young Trained Farmer Relief for land transfers should be raised to 40, Macra’s submission also said.

The group is also looking for additional funding for the day-to-day operation and growth of its own Land Mobility Service which subsidises the facilitation of agreements like long-term leases and farm partnerships.

IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) submission said the main initiative needed to encourage young people into farming is a succession scheme.

It said the scheme should assist older farmers to make succession plans and facilitate the gradual transfer of operations to younger farmers.

The IFA also highlighted that “public perception of farming plays a crucial role in shaping the future of agriculture” and said an awareness campaign for the general public around the realities of farming is needed.

“Misconceptions about farming can lead to negative attitudes and unrealistic policy expectations, which may discourage the next generation from entering the sector,” the submission added.