Teams of students from Agricultural Colleges across the country come together in Clonakilty Agricultural College to compete in the annual Ag College Challenge Day hosted by Macra and Teagasc.

The current iteration of the day is in its 15th year. Students took part in a variety of challenges, from presentations and team building to welding and stock judging and everything in between.

FRS Farm Relief Services sponsored the FRS Memorial Scholarship, which this year was based on the theme of the circular economy. The presentation challenge offers the winner an internship with FRS and an opportunity to work in a dynamic organisation.

Pat Sullivan of FRS said: “The quality of work, depth of knowledge, and effort put in by students were truly impressive. It’s fantastic to see learners from such a diverse range of backgrounds competing at such a high level.”

The Farm Business and Technology Award, sponsored by National Broadband Ireland, this year focused on the use of online technology to conserve and protect Irish waterways. Niall Beirne, head of Corporate Communications at NBI, is delighted to see the growth of knowledge in this area.

The stock judging participants were delighted to be warm and dry in the sheep shed.

“In successive years of this competition, the standard of knowledge and use of technology to support land-based sectors of agriculture, horticulture and equine continues to rise. NBI are delighted to see this progression, demonstrated by the friendly but fiercely competitive preparation and engagement from the colleges.”

Macra president Elaine Houlihan acknowledged the dedication of the students. “The commitment and enthusiasm of the students were evident in every competition, and it was great to see such a high level of participation. These young farmers and rural professionals are the future of the industry, and events like this help develop their skills and confidence.”

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of Education at Teagasc, highlighted the value of the event for students. “Challenges day is an important event in the Teagasc education calendar, giving students the opportunity to put their skills into practice, work together, and engage in friendly competition. It’s fantastic to see the energy and enthusiasm from all the colleges.”

Results of the 2025 Macra and Teagasc Colleges Challenges Day:

Indoor soccer: Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Tractor driving simulator challenge: Kildalton Agricultural College.

NBI farm business and technology award: Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

FRS memorial scholarship presentation: Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Specialist skills: College of Amenity Horticulture, Botanic Gardens.

Team tractor driving: Clonakilty Agricultural College.

• FRS fencing: Clonakilty Agricultural College.

• Team problem solving: Joint winners – Kildalton Agricultural College and Mountbellew Agricultural College.

• Welding: Gurteen Agricultural College

• Final team challenge: Gurteen Agricultural College.

Overall winners: Clonakilty Agricultural College.