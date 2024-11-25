Macra said there is a need to consider the unique challenges of rural life more broadly alongside the specific issues faced by those in the farming profession in order to deliver a fit-for-purpose and tailored mental health service.

Macra has called for increased mental health supports for farmers from the politicians who are bidding for seats in the next government.

The rural youth organisation is reiterating the call from its pre-budget submission for its general election manifesto before voters go to the polls on Friday 29 November.

A recent study by the UCD agri mental health group 'Farming Minds' found that 23.4% of farmers are considered at risk of suicide and more than 50% of farmers are currently experiencing moderate to extremely severe depression.

In addition, almost 40% of farmers are experiencing moderate to extremely severe anxiety and stress.

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said these stark findings emphasise the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support for the farming community.

“Farming has always been a somewhat isolated career; you work in your own bubble a lot. This in and of itself can cause loneliness and mental health struggles,” she said.

“Add to that worries about finances, climate anxiety and the everyday burdens of life, it can make farming a very stressful career.”

Mental health

Macra said there is a need to consider the unique challenges of rural life more broadly alongside the specific issues faced by those in the farming profession in order to deliver a fit-for-purpose and tailored mental health service.

This would aim to address barriers to mental health care among farmers and rural residents, including cost, accessibility, stigma, societal perceptions and rural definitions of mental health.

The organisation said that rural communities need equitable access to tailored mental health services specific to the challenges of rural life.

Houlihan added a call to eligible voters to take into account which candidates are focusing on mental health initiatives when casting their vote.

“What matters now is that voices of rural youth are heard. The only way to ensure this is through the ballot box.

“Macra encourages our members and all Irish young people to get out and vote.”