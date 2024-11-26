The free event, held in association with the Land Mobility Service supported by Aurivo, will take place at 7.45pm sharp, with registration beginning at 7pm, in Hannon's Hotel, Roscommon Town. \ Philip Doyle

The Roscommon branch of Macra na Feirme is hosting a ‘Future-proofing your farm business; inheritance and succession’ conference on Thursday 28 November.

The free event, held in association with the Land Mobility Service and supported by Aurivo, will take place at 7.45pm sharp, with registration beginning at 7pm, in Hannon's Hotel, Roscommon town.

The conference will cover topics such as land mobility models and structures, succession and inheritance, taxation, the Fair Deal scheme, options for farm transfer and maximising payments.

A spokesperson for Roscommon Macra said there will be “excellent advice on the night for all those who wish to explore options available”.

“There will be access to speakers before and after the event. This is the ideal opportunity for a free initial conversation about your farm options.”

Speakers

On the night, Shane Egan and Co Accountants/Tax Advisors will speak and there will also be a chance to hear from local landowners, young farmers and the Land Mobility Service.

With registration beginning at 7pm, attendees are invited to meet speakers for one-to-one consultation before the conference begins.

For more information about the event, people can contact Kelsey Daly or Mícheál Larkin from Land Mobility at info@landmobility.ie.