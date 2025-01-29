The changes will happen automatically and require no action from any current members. \ Philip Doyle

Macra has announced that it will be increasing its membership rates by €6.50.

The rural youth organisation made the announcement in an email sent to each of its members from CEO Michael Curran, with the changes set to come into force on Saturday 1 February 2025.

Membership rates will now be €66.50 for a 12-month duration from the date the membership is taken out or renewed. Meanwhile, rates for existing direct debits have increased to €56.50.

Macra has said that these changes will not affect any members' current membership - only new memberships or renewals from the day it comes into effect.

The changes will happen automatically and require no action from any current members.

Youth membership

In addition, Macra announced that student memberships will be phased out.

“With effect from 1 February 2025, it will no longer be possible to take out a student membership of Macra or renew a student membership.

“Existing student memberships will remain until renewal, then they will change to either a youth membership or a full membership. The new category - a youth member - is a member who is under the age of 23 on the day that they take out or renew their membership,” Curran said.

The rate for a youth member is €46.50 and €41.50 for an existing member paying by direct debit.

