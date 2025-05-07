As the days have now turned into hours for the remainder of my term as the national president of Macra, it’s time to look back over two years.

The day I took over is a day I will never forget, filled with excitement, fear and worry of the unknown – but to say I enjoyed the last two years would be an understatement.

When I first took office, I made it my mission to build a Macra that was balanced –one that represented agricultural and rural youth issues as a whole, to show that they are interlinked in our 80th year. I wanted Macra to be a place where everyone felt welcomed, heard, and empowered. Today, I truly believe we’ve made great strides toward that vision.

Advocacy was also a cornerstone of my time as president. I led and navigated the organisation through issues ranging from rural housing, mental health and youth services, to farm succession, TB and nitrates. We stood firm on the importance of ensuring that rural Ireland is not left behind.

Grassroots strength

None of this would have been possible without the incredible grassroots strength of our organisation. We saw the organisation grow by 5,000 members throughout my two years. To the members, clubs and county executives who pour their time, energy and passion into Macra, you are the true heroes.

Your drive and determination are what keep this organisation alive and thriving. I’ve been lucky enough to have visited clubs across the country when possible as frequently time was limited with the workload.

Of course, there were challenges. Leading through change is never easy, especially in uncertain times.

Over the past two years we hit challenges including financial issues and it wasn’t easy having to be one of the cogs to help change the tide. It involved having to cut costs and gain income which has been done but, unfortunately it wasn’t easy when the membership didn’t always see that you were picking the right choice from the options in front of you.

I am extremely proud to be leaving the organisation in a surplus as I have worked tirelessly to ensure this happened. I wanted to leave the organisation in a better place for the new presidential team.

To my family, friends, community and club of Kilmallock Macra thank you for always being there for me over the past two years.

To my presidential team of Rob, Patrick and Aishling thank you for your time and commitment to your regions to ensure our members’ needs were met.

To the national council, board, staff, and most importantly, our members – thank you. Thank you for your support, your belief in me, and for trusting me to lead this organisation that means so much to all of us.

To the general public, thank you for your unwavering support through the highs and lows; the phone calls, text messages and cards outweighed the negativity I faced in the agricultural industry and our organisation at times.

Honour

Serving as your national president of Macra has been the honour of a lifetime.

While I may be stepping back from this role, I’ll always be part of the Macra family. I look forward to seeing the next presidential team led by Josephine O’Neill take the reins – full of energy, ideas, and ambition for Macra.

Yours in Macra,

Elaine Houlihan,

National president 2023-2025