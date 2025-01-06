The 39th Macra election count was held in 2023 at the Irish Farm Centre. \ Philip Doyle

John Martin Carroll from Co Kerry is the first person to throw their hat in the ring for the 2025 Macra presidential campaign.

Announcing his intention to run for the position in recent days, Carroll said he wants to facilitate change in the organisation and allow members’ voices to be heard.

“I want to give everything I can to help all the Macra members, all over Ireland, to make a change in the organisation and give them a voice that hasn’t been heard in a very long time.

“I want to give them the respect they deserve for all their hard work over the years and their lives that have changed for the better,” he said.

John Martin Carroll from Causeway in Co Kerry is running for Macra president.

Speaking on his personal reasons for joining Macra, Carroll explained that following the death of his parents and his own illness he found the organisation.

“In 2016, my life completely changed. I went through five years of hell. I lost my mother to cancer, my father to a stroke, I nearly lost my life to a cancerous tumour which caused many years of trauma.

“With all that, what would I do? Lucky for me, Macra was introduced to me. It completely changed my life for the better

“This wonderful organisation has given back to me so much and rebuilt me in ways I thought I would never recover. So, I want to give back to the organisation and all its great members,” he said.

Deadlines

It is likely other candidates may announce their intention to run in the coming days and weeks.

The deadline for candidate nominations is expected to be at the end of January or start of February. Nominations for vice-presidential roles will also close at this time.

Hustings will follow, with the count usually held at the Irish Farm Centre in April.

In 2023, current Macra president Elaine Houlihan from Limerick was elected unopposed. In 2021, Tipperary’s John Keane was elected following a landslide victory against his fellow countyman Daniel Long.

In the previous Macra presidential election, Thomas Duffy from Cavan was elected unopposed.