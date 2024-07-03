Macra is looking for a succession scheme to be rolled out as part of Budget 2025 to support the transfer and day-to-day running of farms from older to younger farmers.

The proposed scheme forms a key part of the group’s pre-budget submission, but Macra has stated that this scheme alone will not be sufficient in enticing more young people to farm in their own right.

It has called for further funding to make rural areas more attractive places for young farmers to live and work. Its rural regeneration budget includes calls for more GP services in rural areas, extensions to funding ceilings under existing housing schemes and better transport services.

Make the Moove service

Macra also sought for young farmers to be granted priority access to CAP schemes opened with limited spaces and more funds for mental health initiatives, including its own Make the Moove service founded to curb farmer suicide rates.

“We have taken a different stance this year in that it is not just succession that we’re pushing, but also the wider picture around generational renewal in rural areas,” Macra president Elaine Houlihan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Mental health is another strong pillar of the submission and we are calling for Government to recognise that mental health must be factored into any changes in policy that are made.”

Macra held its annual lobbying day in Dublin last Wednesday which saw over 60 TDs and senators hear the young farmers’ group’s budget calls.