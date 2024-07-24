On 17 July, Macra met with Minister McConalogue and his officials to present our pre-budget submission and to lay out our asks in respect of Macra’s members.

The Macra delegation was led by our president Elaine Houlihan and supported by our chair of agricultural affairs Seán Kelly with Derrie Dillon and Maria Snell from the staff side of the house.

This meeting was a follow-on from our pre-budget lobbying day held in Buswells at the end of June. Our intent was to spell out in no uncertain terms the asks and expectations from a Macra perspective in relation to Budget 2025.

As is the norm with Macra, our priority is the longevity of the Irish agricultural industry, and this longevity can only be achieved by the continuous introduction of new blood to our industry.

This is not rocket science and can only be achieved through the introduction of a succession scheme.

Seán Kelly told the minister that he is involved in five different discussion groups, and in one of these groups the issue of succession came up. It transpired that Seán is the only farmer among the 24 members of the group who is part of a succession plan.

For most others, they are not encouraging their children or relatives to take over the farm. The words of deputy Danny Healy Rae come to mind here: “It was once an honour to be given the farm, it is now a curse.”

Concerns

Elaine went on to tell the minister that we are looking for a commitment from Government for a succession scheme, pointing out that having insufficient CAP supports to attract new farmers into the industry is clearly not the way forward. The supports help, but they in themselves are not the answer.

Elaine went on to highlight long-held concerns around the extension of young farmer stock relief, delivery for the forgotten farmers, nitrates and the provision of additional slurry storage support and access to finance.

The meeting was rounded off with a discussion about the suspension of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

We all appreciate the fodder crisis that is on the horizon, however knee-jerk actions carried out in the absence of consultation with the farm bodies is not a way to conduct business.

Macra calls upon the minister to ringfence the SIM funds for the tillage sector; it is not so long ago that the importance of our tillage sector was to the fore.

The meeting was a productive engagement. Whether Macra was listened to will become evident in October with the announcement of the budget.

Are we going to continue with the same experiment, or has the time come to try something new, while there is still time?