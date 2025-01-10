Macra president Elaine Houlihan encouraged young farmers to have their views heard at the upcoming meetings.

Macra is to host three public meetings in a bid to gauge the farming community’s mood on generational renewal.

Feedback from the meetings is to inform Macra’s submission to the ongoing public consultation on the Commission on Generational Renewal convened by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

This commission is to report back to the new agriculture minister on the effectiveness of current measures in place to facilitate farm succession and to provide suggestions on new initiatives to improve generational renewal.

Macra’s meetings are open to members and non-members and the young farmer groups’ president Elaine Houlihan encouraged attendees to have their voices heard.

“The policies that have been pursued over the past years have not worked, rejigging them and expecting a different result will not work either,” Houlihan said.

“We need our membership and the public to let us know what they expect from the commission, what they want us to say to the commission, after all it is our future that is at stake.”

All meetings will start at 7:30pm and the lineup is as follows:

Monday 13 January in Hillgrove Hotel Leisure and Spa on the Old Armagh Road in Monaghan,

Wednesday 15 January in Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Co Limerick and;

Thursday 16 January in Langton’s Hotel in Kilkenny.

