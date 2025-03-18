Macra has issued new presidential election ballots to branches after there an issue was found in the ballots first issued by head office.

It is understood that the issue related to the branches listed as having nominated the candidates.

Head office is to issue correspondence to all club secretaries informing them to dispose of the green presidential election ballots they were first sent out when the newly issued orange-coloured ballots arrive.

The vice-presidential election ballots remain valid and are not to be disposed of, as is the case for the self-addressed envelopes that were sent out.

The two contenders in the race to be the next president of Macra are Co Cork agricultural contractor Conor Murphy of the Whitechurch branch and teacher and farmer Josephine O’Neill from Callan Macra in Co Kilkenny.

The first of six election hustings was held in Limerick last Monday.

The remaining hustings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday 18 March at 7:30pm at the Cavan Crystal Hotel, Cavan.

Wednesday 19 March at 7:30pm at the Glenroyal Hotel, Kildare.

Monday 24 March at 7:30pm at the Abby Hotel, Roscommon.

Wednesday 26 March at 7:30pm at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork.

Thursday 27 March at 7:30pm at the Lord Bagenal Inn, Carlow.

