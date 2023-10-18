I see rural homeowners are renting out their homes at astronomical prices for the Ryder Cup, which is taking place in Limerick’s Adare Manor in 2027.
There’s a house in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, available to rent for 10 days at a whopping €85,000.
Now just to make a quick comparison – if you were in Nenagh Mart on Tuesday you would have seen that a 625kg Charloais heifer made €1,540 (top lot).
Well, you would have to sell 55 of those for what it’s going to cost to rent that house. Madness.
