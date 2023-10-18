Rural homeowners are renting out their homes at absolutely astronomical prices for the Ryder Cup.

There’s a house in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, available to rent for 10 days at a whopping €85,000.

Now just to make a quick comparison – if you were in Nenagh Mart on Tuesday you would have seen that a 625kg Charloais heifer made €1,540 (top lot).

Well, you would have to sell 55 of those for what it’s going to cost to rent that house. Madness.