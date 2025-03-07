The case centres on an alleged €15m deal struck for the 751ac Barne Estate in Co Tipperary.

Members of both parties in the long-running Barne Estate case were present in court on Thursday. However, evidence has not yet been heard.

The High Court case, which was due to begin hearing evidence on Thursday 6 March, is still dealing with legal wrangling around details relating to the disclosure of information and what is covered by litigation privilege.

Both Coolmore boss John Magnier, as well as husband and wife Richard Thomson Moore and Anna Thomson Moore, were in court for what was scheduled to be the first day of the hearing.

However, debate around the scope of what documents should be disclosed to the plaintiffs continued from Tuesday, with the interpretation of what constitutes a communication in the terms for disclosure at the heart of discussions.

The case centres on an alleged €15m deal struck for the 751ac Barne Estate in Co Tipperary, sealed with a hand shake between John Magnier and owner of the land Richard Thomson Moore at Magnier’s family home in August 2023.

The plaintiffs are Mr Magnier, his son John Paul Magnier and daughter Katherine Wachman.

The three took legal action after they claimed that Barne Estate reneged on the alleged agreement reached with Mr Thomson Moore.

Representatives of the Thomson Moore family deny that this was the case. They have also argued that Mr Magnier slandered the title of the property and that this resulted in loss and damage to their estate, moving to counter-sue Magnier for €22.5m in damages.

US-based construction giant Maurice Regan subsequently agreed to buy the property in a deal thought to be worth €20m-plus.

Plaintiffs

Caren Geoghegan SC instructed by Arthur Cox, representing the plaintiffs, told Mr Justice Michael Quinn there were “three very serious issues that arose” since the case was last before the court on Tuesday 4 March.

These were: what fell under the word communication in the terms of court disclosure, an email address purported to be used by Mr and Mrs Thomson Moore that was not extracted for disclosure and what she referred to as the “most serious”, notes from estate agent John Stokes who was over the alleged sale.

Stephen Walsh SC for the plaintiffs said they were proposing that following further disclosure, the hearing of the first witness be put back to Tuesday.

Following a previous discussion before the court, Ms Geoghegan and Martin Heydon SC, for the defendants, disagreed at length over what fell under communication as per the disclosure agreement.

The representation for the plaintiffs maintained it encompassed all documents - email, phone messages, notes and word files. The defence representation said it only constituted emails and phone messages, that a note or word file was not a communication.

There was also a discussion around if a note, including a word file, could be a record of a communication.

Some 100,000 documents have been presented under disclosure, the court heard.

Ms Geoghegan said from some documents they received, it was evident that not all documents they consider to be covered under disclosure were presented.

She contended that error started at collection stage – a private company was hired by the defendants to do this – and that material that should have been disclosed was “never collected and never reviewed”.

An email address TM@barneestate.ie, alleged to be used by both Mr and Ms Thomson Moore, was also not searched for relevant information under disclosure, Ms Geoghegan said.

Three documents – word files of notes, including emails, kept by Mr Stokes – running to around 60 pages were presented to the plaintiffs’ representation under third-party disclosure.

These had previously been marked protected under litigation privilege by solicitors for the defence, but subsequently presented under disclosure by Mr Heydon.

Ms Geoghegan said: “Any competent person who looked at those notes and read them, could not mark them as full litigation privilege.”

She added that it was “inexplicable” these documents had previously not been furnished to representation for the plaintiff.

“It reflects a fundamental error in privilege” and raises “serious questions as to why this happened”, Ms Geoghegan said.

The representation for the plaintiff said they were requesting discovery of all documents under the parameters they outlined, a set of questions be answered as to why this did not happen initially, the TM@barneestate.ie inbox to be extracted under disclosure, the defence to answer why this had not occurred previously and a review of all privilege claims by the defence, to be carried out by their junior counsel.

Defence

Responding, Mr Heydon initially requested an adjournment until the following morning to review the privilege by the counsel in the case.

Justice Quinn said he was “very reluctant to lose time”.

Mr Heydon said he was willing to review the mailbox and present documents covered by disclosure, but said the timeframe set out by the representation for the plaintiffs of Friday night, may not be realistic.

He added that he is concerned electronic communications from other implicated defence parties may not have been searched and said he wants to ensure this has been done.

He said it was being presented that the defence “deliberately concealed documents” and “nothing could be further from the truth”.

He said his clients are “attempting to return to Australia” and the representation on their email address was “not easy” for his clients to hear.

On what was asked of the defence under disclosure, Mr Heydon said it was “unusual” for the representation for the plaintiff not to ask for exactly what they wanted, that notes and memorandums were not specified.

“Conspicuously, they didn’t ask for any notes or memorandums despite the significant to them.

“We’ve complied with disclosure,” he added.

SC for the defence Heydon said he was “being pilloried” for complying with disclosure. “Quite a bit of the morning was spent blaming me,” he said.

Mr Heydon contended that what Ms Geoghegan was actually requesting was not further and better discovery, but actually a subsequent ask for discovery, which he indicated he was willing to comply with.

On the notes obtained from Mr Stokes through third-party discovery, Mr Heydon said the diary entry elements of these documents, in his opinion, does fall under privilege, but it suits his “case for Mr Stokes’ notes to be before the court”.

“Ultimately, it’s being said these documents fall within discovery. It’s not a communication,” he added.

Justice Quinn said he will make a decision when court resumes Friday morning on the requests put before him.

The case continues.