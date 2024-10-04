Protesters outside Parkville Farm, Co Tipperary, in opposition to a planning application by Coolmore company Melclon Unlimited to demolish an abandoned building on the farm.

A protest was held outside a Magnier family-owned farm against what has been described as their “seemingly insatiable appetite for land”.

Dozens of protesters picketed at Parkville Farm, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Thursday evening 3 October.

The 64-acre farm was acquired by the Magnier family in March. A Coolmore company Melclon Unlimited subsequently sought planning permission to demolish existing derelict farm buildings at the site under health and safety grounds.

Hedgerows Ireland and the Clonmel Historical and Archaeological Society have written multiple letters to the Magnier family, voicing their opinions against works on the farm.

Alan Moore of Hedgerows Ireland told the Irish Farmers Journal that local farmers are getting frustrated by their inability to afford to buy land against large companies.

“The crowd last evening was composed of a mixture of local residents who are horrified by [the application] to Tipperary County Council to demolish the fine vernacular farm complex at the roadside, along with Tipperary farmers, who are increasingly frustrated by their inability to compete with the likes of John Magnier and other billionaires,” he said.

“The sale [of Parkville Farm to the Magnier family] is illustrative of Coolmore's seemingly insatiable appetite for land.”

Protest

Speeches were made by Moore, dairy farmer John Hurley and local dairy farmer and journalist Daniel Long.

In Long’s speech, he called for Government intervention to “curb rampant land acquisition”.

Meanwhile, Moore invited John Magnier to meet with representatives of Hedgerows Ireland, along with local residents of Parkville Farm, to discuss their concerns.

Moore also criticised what he called an “established pattern of buying up family farms laid out in fields and moving in with heavy machinery and completely removing all landscape features: mature trees, hedgerows, ponds and farm buildings to create tillage fields”.

Coolmore has previously told the Irish Farmers Journal that its policy in relation to biodiversity and sustainability is to plant hedgerow replacements well in advance of removing any section of existing hedgerow.

“Typically, this involves pre-planting multiples of any hedgerow due to be removed, drawing on third-party professionals including environmental consultants and an arborist.

"Coolmore has adopted and continues to implement a sustainability strategy that involves numerous initiatives such as growing and planting trees, testing water, analysing soil and ensuring a diversity of habitats including hedges, streams, native woodlands and species-rich pastures."

Planning application

Melclon Unlimited applied for the planning permission in September on the grounds that the farm buildings are a risk to health and safety.

The buildings consist of an abandoned dwelling and an open store enclosing a courtyard and the applications stated that the site will be incorporated into the adjoining pasture.

The proposal cited that the roof on three of the buildings had fallen in, there is a large void under the floor of one dwelling and substantial cracks and bulges on the walls.

A notice left on the gate at Parkville Farm reads: “These lands contain a derelict yard of rubble stone construction. After decades of serious neglect, it is heavily overgrown and crumbling and is now a serious health and safety concern.

“Recent trespass highlights tangible risk of injury to the public.”