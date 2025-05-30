Bloodstock billionaire John Magnier "knew full well" that he didn't have a binding agreement in relation to the sale of Barne Estate in south Co Tipperary, the High Court has heard.

Martin Hayden SC, acting for defendants Richard Thomson-Moore, Barne Estate Ltd and two Jersey-registered companies, suggested while cross-examining Mr Magnier in court on Friday that Magnier knew no deal was finalised following a meeting on 22 August 2023 in Coolmore House to discuss the sale of Barne Estate.

However, Mr Magnier was adamant that Mr Thomson Moore, his wife Anna and auctioneer John Stokes came that night to do a deal and believed that his offer of €15m was enough to secure the deal.

Mr Hayden went on to describe Mr Magnier as a successful business man who had bid on a lot of land, particularly in Tipperary, suggesting that he should know the ins and outs of how land negotiations work.

Mr Hayden questioned Mr Magnier as to whether he had read a tillage agreement, signed on his behalf, which said that the parties were only at the discussion stage of negotiations to buy the land.

The tillage document, along with an exclusivity agreement, both confirm that all that happened on 22 August 2023 in Mr Magnier's house were discussions, Hayden told the court.

"Both of them [the documents] are very straightforward. The language in the exclusivity agreement says that the parties intend to enter into discussions on the potential acquisition by Coolmore on the property known as Barne Estate," Hayden read out to the court.

Mr Hayden asked Mr Magnier if he was telling the court that he didn’t know that either document mentioned that all that had happened up to this point were discussions.

Detail

Mr Magnier said in response: “I know what happened on the 22nd as I did it myself.”

Mr Hayden told the court that Mr Magnier “clearly read the agreement in detail” because he picked up on a clause within it regarding insurance, which he had made notes beside in his own handwriting.

Mr Magnier went on to say that he does not remember reading it in detail, adding: “Remember, I’m not a solicitor, I’m a farmer. I delegate a lot of stuff and that’s how it works.”

Mr Magnier said that as far as he was concerned, a deal was done for the land on the night of 22 August 2023 when the Thomson-Moores and auctioneer John Stokes came to his house, the night before Mr Magnier went abroad for a showjumping competition with his grandsons.

Mr Magnier added that they also agreed that Barne Estate farm manager Colm O'Flaherty was to be kept on as an employee and that the Thomson-Moores were to stay on in the house.

"I don't normally negotiate deals myself, but on this night I did," he said.

Mr Magnier was speaking on his fourth day in the witness box in the case he has taken with his son John Paul Magnier and daughter Katherine Wachman against Richard Thomson-Moore, Barne Estate Ltd and two Jersey-registered companies - IQ EQ One and IQ EQ Two - seeking to enforce the sale of Barne Estate to him for €15m.

Planting crops

He said that he believed that the "effect" of the tillage agreement was to allow him get on to Barne lands in order to progress the planting of winter crops.

"At that time of the year, we're at full steam ahead planting crops. If we were to get the cropping done, the deal needed to be done quickly," he said.

Friday lunchtime ended three days of Mr Hayden's cross-examination of Mr Magnier. His wife Susan Magnier gave evidence after lunch on Friday via video link to discuss her recollection of events on the night of 22 August when the alleged deal of €15m for Barne Estate took place.

Over 20 witnesses are expected to be called during the court proceedings, which will continue next week.

