The 751ac residential farm near Clonmel, Co Tipperary, went on the market in summer 2023 with a guide price of €13.5m.

The owners of the 751ac Barne Estate are planning to lodge a motion in the High Court to have the case brought against them by Coolmore’s John Magnier thrown out.

It had emerged in October that Magnier, his son John Paul Magnier and daughter Kate Wachman had filed court proceedings against the large estate's owners regarding a dispute on the property’s sale.

The substantial estate has been in the ownership of the Moore family since the 1800s and was managed by Richard Thomson Moore in recent years.

Barne Estate’s legal team told the case’s first sitting in the High Court on Monday morning that they intended to file a motion to dismiss the case.

December lodge

The case was heard for no longer than a few minutes and it is expected that this motion will be lodged in early- to mid-December.

Magnier is understood to be seeking the sale to him of the mansion and lands on the basis that he claims the estate’s current owners had agreed to sell the property.

The estate is understood to dispute this.

The 751ac residential farm near Clonmel, Co Tipperary, went on the market in summer 2023 with a guide price of €13.5m.

The mostly tillage land was put on the market alongside the 12-bedroom mansion and a four-bedroom chateau-style house.

Read more

Magnier family goes to High Court over Barne Estate