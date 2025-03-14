The event will take place from 8 to 10 April 2025 at the Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill.

The British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) will host its annual conference in Galway this year.

For the second time in its 80-year history, the BSAS will host its flagship scientific conference in the Republic of Ireland, following its last visit to Croke Park in 2018.

It will bring together scientists, industry leaders, policymakers and students to discuss the future of livestock science.

With the theme 'Animal Science: Supporting Livestock's Role in a Global Society', BSAS 2025 will explore the role of scientific advancements in ensuring sustainable, efficient and welfare-conscious livestock systems.

Leading researchers

This year’s conference will feature leading researchers and industry experts, including Professor Michael Lee, deputy vice-chancellor, Harper Adams University; Dr Sarah Klopatek, chief livestock scientist, JBS USA; Professor Eileen Wall, head of research, SRUC; Hilario Mantovani, assistant professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Dr Craig Lewis, genetic service manager, Genus PIC.

Launching the conference, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Noel Grealish said that the BSAS conference plays a pivotal role in advancing animal science in Ireland and the UK.

"Given the importance of livestock to our agricultural sector, this is a significant area of research and one that my Department supports extensively through competitive, public-good research funding.

"I look forward to opening the conference in April and welcoming the national and international delegates to Galway," he said.

BSAS president David Kenny said that the level of enthusiasm for BSAS 2025 is remarkable and it’s a testament to the importance of this event for researchers, industry professionals and policymakers alike.

"Whether you are an established scientist, a practitioner in the livestock sector or an early-career researcher, this conference is not to be missed.

"We warmly invite everyone passionate about animal science to join us in Galway this April - this is your chance to be part of the discussions shaping the future of sustainable livestock production," he said.

Dr Sinéad Waters from the University of Galway and co-chair of the BSAS 2025 local organising committee highlighted the significance of the conference returning to Ireland.

"BSAS 2025 will be an opportunity for leading scientists and industry experts to come together and shape the future of livestock research. Galway, as a centre for innovation and excellence in agriculture, is the perfect location to host these discussions."

The three-day event will feature groundbreaking research presentations, expert panel discussions, and networking opportunities, with an early career day on 7 April dedicated to supporting students and early-career researchers in animal science.