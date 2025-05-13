The majority of farmers owed money under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) will be paid by the end of May, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has confirmed.

The most difficult cases will be finalised by the end of June, the Minister told an IFA farmer meeting on CAP in Kildare on Tuesday evening 13 May.

Minister Heydon said that he is "keeping a daily watch" on Department officials dealing with ACRES payments in order to ensure farmers get paid.

"It was not acceptable to me that when I was appointed to this role on 23 January that 14,500 farmers who had signed up for a scheme weren't paid. I understand the frustration but we have made significant progress - I've been to Johnstown Castle - we've made changes. We're making two payment runs a week which wasn't the case back in January,” he said.

As of Monday 12 May, 5,772 farmers have still to receive an advance ACRES payment for 2024.

Of these 5,772 farmers, 1,241 are also awaiting their balancing payment in respect of 2023, as that must be paid before the 2024 advance payment may be made to them.

According to the Department, of these 1,241 farmers, 947 have already received an interim payment of either €4,000 or €5,000, respectively. In many instances, this will cover the entire amount of the payment due.

Meanwhile, ACRES balancing payments for 2024 are scheduled to commence this month.