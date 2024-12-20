The mental health and wellbeing charity for farmers and rural communities will keep its confidential support operational, offering support between 9am and 9pm each day from December 23rd to January 1st.

Make the Moove is extending its support services over the Christmas period.

The mental health and wellbeing charity for farmers and rural communities will keep its confidential support operational, offering support between 9am and 9pm each day from 23 December to 1 January.

As a charity, Make the Moove relies heavily on the generosity of donors to maintain its services, including its support line, counselling and mental health awareness programmes.

Programme director Dr Conor Holohan said that Christmas can often bring heightened stress, isolation and emotional strain.

“We understand that Christmas can be a really challenging period for many people,” he said.

“This time of year often amplifies feelings of isolation, worry and sadness. By keeping our support line open, we aim to provide a safe, confidential space where anyone struggling can find comfort and hope.”

Support line

The support line is available to answer your call directly whenever an operator is available.

If the team is busy assisting others, you can leave a message with your phone number and one of the team will call you back as soon as possible.

All calls are confidential and operators are dedicated to providing support and practical advice to those in need.

The confidential support line number is 086-084 0442.

For more information about the programme, visit MakeTheMoove.ie or its social media channels.