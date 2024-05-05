A man in his 80s has been taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 8.05pm on Saturday 4 May on the N71 at Durrus Cross in Gortnacloona near Bantry, Co Cork.

No other serious injuries to persons was reported.

Road closed

The N71 at Durrus Cross and the R591 approaching this junction are currently closed as a technical examination is conducted by forensic collision investigators on Sunday 5 May.

Local diversions are in place.

Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Durrus Cross area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Saturday 4 May 2024 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027-20860, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.