“Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding," Inspector Wells said. / Jay de Costa via Facebook

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a tractor drove through floodwater in England.

The incident occurred in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire over the weekend which was captured on social media.

Videos and CCTV footage showed the tractor driving in the floodwater causing waves against town shopfronts and some businesses complained that their premises were damaged.

Businesses in Tenbury Wells have complained their premises were damaged by a tractor driving through flood water, causing waves against shop fronts. A.H. Caldicott & Sons shared this CCTV footage

More here: https://t.co/Bi9AoDgMz0#Tenbury #TenburyWells #Flooding pic.twitter.com/1DSYjbUHXe — BBC Hereford & Worcester (@bbchw) November 25, 2024

The man who was arrested has since been released on bail while enquiries by West Mercia Police continue.

Inspector Dave Wise, who leads the safer neighbourhood team in Tenbury Wells, thanked people who brought this incident to police attention and to the local community for their co-operation and support.

“I understand the upset and anger that the incident caused, and I hope that the arrest we made yesterday evening offers reassurance that we are actively investigating it,” he said.

“Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”