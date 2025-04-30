An Garda Síochána said that investigations are ongoing.

A man aged in his 60s has died in a farm incident in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death that occurred at approximately 11.30am on Tuesday 29 April. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for an Garda Síochána said:

“His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

The Health and Safety Authority was notified and also attended the scene. The county coroner has been notified and a file will be prepared for the coroner’s court.

