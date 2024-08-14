A file is being prepared for the coroner's court.

Investigations are taking place into the death of a man in his 60s on a farm in Co Limerick.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the fatal farm incident in Lisnagry, five minutes outside the city suburb of Castletroy, involved a bull.

Gardaí in Castleconnell are investigating the incident.

“Gardaí were alerted this morning Tuesday 13 August, after the man’s body was discovered on farmland.

“The body of the man has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post mortem will take place in due course.

“A file will now be prepared for the coroner's court,” a statement from gardaí said.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also launched an investigation and attended the scene on Tuesday.