A man in his 60s has died following a farm incident in Co Carlow over the weekend.

Gardaí were alerted to what they described as a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Hacketstown, Co Carlow, on Saturday 20 April.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to gardaí.

"His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course," gardaí said in a statement.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and has attended the scene.

The HSA told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is aware of the incident and that an investigation has been launched.

There is no further information available at this time.