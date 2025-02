A Garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing into the incident.

A man in his 60s has died following a workplace incident on a farm in Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, on Monday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 1pm.

The man's body was removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, according to gardaí.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and attended the scene.

